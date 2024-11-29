Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.2 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,354.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,083.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,747.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,067.36 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

