Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 153,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,439,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 139.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,867.64. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.