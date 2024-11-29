British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kize Capital LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 714.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $27,118,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 328.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

BTI stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

