Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $5.33

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a 57.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSD stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

