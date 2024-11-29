Brokerages Set StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Price Target at $35.89

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SARO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

SARO opened at $28.50 on Friday. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $65,958,552.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,946,098.92. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

