Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.68 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

