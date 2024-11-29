Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires Shares of 1,272 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after acquiring an additional 856,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 645.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 191,831 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after acquiring an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Roku by 116.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The trade was a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,729,582. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $67.71 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

