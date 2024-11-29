Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 181 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,102,000 after buying an additional 403,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $371.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

