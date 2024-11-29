Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 514 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,459,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

