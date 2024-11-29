Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $70,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $333,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,481.92. This trade represents a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,324,409.37. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock worth $6,325,804. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $168.45 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

