Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookstone Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Brookstone Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 3,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. Brookstone Active ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Get Brookstone Active ETF alerts:

Brookstone Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Brookstone Active ETF (BAMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide total return by investing in stocks, bonds, and cash and cash equivalents. The fund typically allocates 40%-80% of its assets in stocks BAMA was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookstone Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookstone Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.