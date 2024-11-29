Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookstone Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Brookstone Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BAMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 3,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. Brookstone Active ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $31.41.
Brookstone Active ETF Company Profile
