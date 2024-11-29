Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMB) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 8,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $26.82.
About Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF
