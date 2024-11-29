Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookstone Value Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Brookstone Value Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Brookstone Value Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.16. 7,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,191. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. Brookstone Value Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

Get Brookstone Value Stock ETF alerts:

About Brookstone Value Stock ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Brookstone Value Stock ETF (BAMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US companies with strong value based on external and internal research. It selects both mid- to large-cap stocks. BAMV was launched on Sep 27, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookstone Value Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookstone Value Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.