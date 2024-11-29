Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookstone Value Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Brookstone Value Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Brookstone Value Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.16. 7,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,191. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. Brookstone Value Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $33.26.
About Brookstone Value Stock ETF
