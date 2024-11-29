Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,434.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,454,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,646,000 after acquiring an additional 261,447 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $86.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.