Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 15.66 and its 200 day moving average is 15.59. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.72 and a twelve month high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1769 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 432,467.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,565,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 327,609,673.47. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 99,630 shares of company stock worth $1,585,113 in the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

