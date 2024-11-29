Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,832,000 after acquiring an additional 338,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

