Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $46,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $267,132,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $255,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

