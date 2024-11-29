Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

Xylem stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Read Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.