Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 78,991 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,653.03 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $177.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.49.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

