BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,105,500 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 2,060,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

BYD Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

