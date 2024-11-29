C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is Isthmus Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

