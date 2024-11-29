Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.69.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

