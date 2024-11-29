Cadence Bank Purchases Shares of 682 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWV opened at $344.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $258.83 and a 1 year high of $345.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

