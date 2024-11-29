Caffyns plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caffyns Stock Performance
Caffyns stock opened at GBX 449 ($5.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84. The stock has a market cap of £12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,020.45 and a beta of 0.79. Caffyns has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.93.
About Caffyns
