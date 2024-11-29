Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,545.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 207,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,110. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

