Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is HGI Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 5.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

