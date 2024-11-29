Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ)

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of LON AMRQ opened at GBX 85.36 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.03. Amaroq Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.82 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £279.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,707.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Amaroq Minerals Company Profile
