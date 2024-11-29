Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ)

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON AMRQ opened at GBX 85.36 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.03. Amaroq Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.82 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £279.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,707.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

