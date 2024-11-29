Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 340.0% in November

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CNNEF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
