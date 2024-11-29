Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 340.0% in November

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNNEF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

