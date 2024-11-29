Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 157.5% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,985,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,570. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.