Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 157.5% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,985,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,570. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

