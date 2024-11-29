Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance
CGMS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 267,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,575. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.
About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF
