Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 267,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,575. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

