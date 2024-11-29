Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,311 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 156.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BeiGene by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $4,901,050. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.07.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $206.16 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

