Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $931,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,285.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,341,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,193.62 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,052.58 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9,409.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8,627.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

