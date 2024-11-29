Captrust Financial Advisors Has $120.89 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $120,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 85.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 111,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,646,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $961.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $582.83 and a 52-week high of $976.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $426.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $906.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

