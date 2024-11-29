Captrust Financial Advisors Has $140.45 Million Stock Holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $140,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,643,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,023,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,214,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after buying an additional 148,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $40.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.