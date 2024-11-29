Captrust Financial Advisors Has $301.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,784 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $301,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

