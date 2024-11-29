Captrust Financial Advisors Has $63.70 Million Stock Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,206 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $63,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 574,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the period.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSTL stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $59.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

