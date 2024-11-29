Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $283.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.