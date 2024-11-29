Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 22,022 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $72,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 42.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.09 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

