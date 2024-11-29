Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 20,354,027 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,502,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,354,027 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $84,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $24.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

