Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after buying an additional 342,201 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 215,860 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 20.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.