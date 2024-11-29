Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $601.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $604.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.