Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of CGBDL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,157. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

