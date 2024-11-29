Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,526 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $95,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

