Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 221.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $217.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.