Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.
Featured Stories
