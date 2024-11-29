Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Get Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF ( NYSEARCA:RYSE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 26.49% of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.