CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Sells $814,851.68 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 65,084 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $814,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $125,635.72.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.50, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 155.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 45.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.