Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 20,000 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 534,825 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 24,922 shares of company stock valued at $235,463 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Macquarie began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

