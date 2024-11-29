Centric Wealth Management Buys 500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON opened at $229.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.