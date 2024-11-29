Centric Wealth Management Has $2.89 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,665 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of SM Energy worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after buying an additional 124,450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 185,433 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.