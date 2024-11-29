Centric Wealth Management Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after buying an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after acquiring an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 270,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.